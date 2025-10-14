Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition

United will extend the Brazilian's contract only if he agrees to a pay cut

Manchester United is considering keeping Casemiro at the club beyond the end of the season. The future of the Brazilian midfielder remains undecided, but much will depend on his willingness to make concessions to continue working with the club.

Details: According to ESPN, United is not ruling out a contract extension for Casemiro, but for this to happen, the player will have to agree to a significant salary reduction.

The current deal runs until June 2026, and if nothing changes, he will be able to leave Old Trafford as a free agent next summer.

Casemiro remains one of the highest-paid players in the squad, thanks to the contract he signed when joining from Real Madrid in 2022. While Manchester United does have the option to extend his deal for another year, this would mean keeping the current financial terms for the 33-year-old midfielder.

Sources note that the Brazilian has settled in Manchester with his family and is happy with life in England, but there is interest in him from clubs in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Reminder: Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.





