ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition

Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition

United will extend the Brazilian's contract only if he agrees to a pay cut
Football news Today, 14:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1953888440640319844

Manchester United is considering keeping Casemiro at the club beyond the end of the season. The future of the Brazilian midfielder remains undecided, but much will depend on his willingness to make concessions to continue working with the club.

Details: According to ESPN, United is not ruling out a contract extension for Casemiro, but for this to happen, the player will have to agree to a significant salary reduction.

The current deal runs until June 2026, and if nothing changes, he will be able to leave Old Trafford as a free agent next summer.

Casemiro remains one of the highest-paid players in the squad, thanks to the contract he signed when joining from Real Madrid in 2022. While Manchester United does have the option to extend his deal for another year, this would mean keeping the current financial terms for the 33-year-old midfielder.

Sources note that the Brazilian has settled in Manchester with his family and is happy with life in England, but there is interest in him from clubs in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Reminder: Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.



Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Football news Today, 06:39 Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder
Manchester United drops idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:50 Manchester United drops idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel
The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:25 The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future
Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League Football news 12 oct 2025, 15:42 Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League
Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter Transfer news 12 oct 2025, 08:16 Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter
Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants Football news 11 oct 2025, 11:55 Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores