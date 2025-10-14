Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder

"The Red Devils" are urgently seeking to strengthen their midfield.

The deal could be finalized as early as this winter.

Details: According to Football Insider, Manchester United is preparing an official bid for Bayern’s 21-year-old German midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

It is reported that Manchester United is eager to sign Pavlovic in January to address issues in the defensive midfield area.

The Red Devils are also considering Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Morten Hjulmand as alternatives, but Pavlovic's move is seen as the most likely scenario.

See also: Portugal vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025

Aleksandar Pavlovic is a product of Bayern Munich’s academy, and this transfer could mark the first move of his professional career. The midfielder has made 63 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with Bayern runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is set at €55 million.

Reminder: Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter