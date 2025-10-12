Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter

The Italians are ready to give the forward more playing time

Manchester United has no plans for the Dutchman, and Zirkzee himself is open to changing clubs in search of more minutes on the pitch, with Roma already showing serious interest.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma is looking to secure a loan deal for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee during the winter transfer window.

The Italian club’s management is prepared to give the Dutchman more playing time to help him regain his form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, for which the Netherlands national team is on the verge of qualifying, currently topping their qualifying group.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024 from Bologna for €42.5 million.

This season, the Dutchman has made just four appearances for the club.

