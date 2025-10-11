ES ES FR FR
Lithuania vs Poland: Can Poland Secure Second Place in the Group?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lithuania vs Poland prediction Getty Images
Lithuania Lithuania
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
Poland Poland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the World Cup qualifying campaign, Poland travel to face Lithuania. The match will take place on Sunday, October 12, kicking off at 8:45 p.m. CET. Here’s my betting suggestion for this fixture.

Lithuania vs Poland: Match Preview

Lithuania have already lost any hope of qualifying for the World Cup. The team has collected just three points from six matches and hasn’t won a single game. The Lithuanians managed three draws — twice against Malta and once against Finland. In their previous outing, they fell 1–2 to the Finns. Currently, Lithuania trail the second and third places by seven points and the group leader by ten. With only two matches remaining, their chances are gone.

Poland, meanwhile, remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish, with a realistic opportunity to challenge for first place as well. After a 1–2 defeat to Finland, the Poles bounced back with a 3–1 victory and then drew 1–1 with the Netherlands. If they can beat Lithuania and Malta in their next matches, second place will be within reach. Moreover, they still have a chance to compete for first — they will host the Netherlands later, and a win there could propel them to the top of the group. To achieve that, Poland must win every remaining match.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lithuania are winless in their last 14 matches.
  • Poland are unbeaten in three consecutive games.
  • Poland have scored at least once in each of their last 11 matches.
  • Lithuania have failed to keep a clean sheet in four straight games.
  • Poland won the most recent encounter between the sides 1–0. Lithuania’s last victory over Poland dates back to 2011.

Probable Lineups

  • Lithuania: Gertmonas; Sirvys, Upstas, Girdvainis, Armalas, Lasickas; Sirgedas, Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Cernych; Paulauskas
  • Poland: Skorupski; Cash, Wiśniewski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Szymański, Zieliński, Slisz, Kamiński; Świderski, Lewandowski

Prediction

Poland must win this match, and they have both the strength and depth to do so. After a friendly in which several stars were rested, the squad should be fresh and ready. Expect Poland to take all three points — my recommendation is a bet on Poland to win.

