Main News Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate

Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate

Football news Today, 09:00
Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate

Manchester United urgently began looking for a player to fill the position of winger.

The management of the Red Devils is extremely alarmed by the situation that has arisen with the players Jadon Sancho and Anthony at the club.

As you know, the first is not included in the plans of the coaching staff and may soon leave the team, and the second is at the center of a loud scandal about violence against women. After accusations against the player, he was suspended from training and upcoming matches.

In the near future, Manchester United intends to find a suitable candidate for the position of winger and the main candidate for the transition to the team is former PSV winger Anwar El Ghazi.

Interestingly, this football player has experience playing in the English Premier League. He previously played in England for Everton and Aston Villa.

Last season, Anwar El Ghazi made 31 appearances for PSV across various competitions, recording nine goals and two assists.

His agreement with the Dutch club expired on September 1 this year and he left the team. Thus, the Premier League club can get it for free.

