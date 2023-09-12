Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players

England winger Jadon Sancho has no future at Manchester United.

This point of view was expressed by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano. While communicating with subscribers, he stated that the football player is not included in the plans of the team’s head coach Erik ten Hag.

“The manager has other plans for the starting XI and that is why Sancho does not feel motivated. But you have to understand that these kinds of situations are common in football,” he said.

As you know, Sancho lost his place in the Manchester United squad in the new season.

In the last round of the English Premier League, the team from Manchester lost away to Arsenal with a score of 1:3. After the game, the Dutch coach said that the reason for Sancho's absence from the squad for the match was his unsatisfactory work in training.

Sancho himself later disputed his words, making a strong statement on social networks.

The manager is expected to speak to his player on September 16 ahead of Manchester United's match against Brighton. There the question of his future in the team will be decided.