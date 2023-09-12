RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players

Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players

Football news Today, 03:57
Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players Photo: British media

England winger Jadon Sancho has no future at Manchester United.

This point of view was expressed by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano. While communicating with subscribers, he stated that the football player is not included in the plans of the team’s head coach Erik ten Hag.

“The manager has other plans for the starting XI and that is why Sancho does not feel motivated. But you have to understand that these kinds of situations are common in football,” he said.

As you know, Sancho lost his place in the Manchester United squad in the new season.

In the last round of the English Premier League, the team from Manchester lost away to Arsenal with a score of 1:3. After the game, the Dutch coach said that the reason for Sancho's absence from the squad for the match was his unsatisfactory work in training.

Sancho himself later disputed his words, making a strong statement on social networks.

The manager is expected to speak to his player on September 16 ahead of Manchester United's match against Brighton. There the question of his future in the team will be decided.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players Football news Today, 03:28 Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 03:12 The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist Football news Today, 02:55 Barcelona fans won't like it: PSG newcomer made a loud statement Football news Today, 02:49 Kane revealed the real reason for moving to Bayern Football news Today, 02:04 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Portugal crushed Luxembourg by scoring nine goals Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Solskjaer refused to lead the women's national team of Norway
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023