"Manchester United" has suffered a serious loss ahead of the FA Cup final

French "Manchester United" player Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against "Manchester City," according to the club's press office.

The footballer will be unable to participate in the match due to a hamstring injury.

The "Manchester United" - "Manchester City" match will take place on June 3.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Martial has played 29 matches for "Manchester United" in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

