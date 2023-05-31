"Manchester United" has extended the contract with their main defender

The press office of Manchester United has announced on their official website the extension of the contract with Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot.

The new agreement between the 24-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2028. The previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Dalot joined Manchester United in the summer of 2018 from Porto, with a transfer fee of 22 million euros. He has played a total of 107 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He was also loaned out to AC Milan. For the Portuguese national team, he has played 11 matches, scored two goals, and provided three assists.

