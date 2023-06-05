Manchester United has expressed interest in a transfer target of Real Madrid
Manchester United is reportedly showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur forward and England international Harry Kane, according to The Telegraph.
According to the source, the player is a top priority for Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, acquiring the forward will be challenging as Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell him to another English club.
Earlier reports also suggested that Real Madrid is interested in signing Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur values him at €233 million.
In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.
