Manchester United enters the race for the Real Madrid midfielder
Football news Today, 03:00
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
Manchester United have entered the fray for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.
Todofichajes reports that the Red Devils are impressed with the performances of the young Uruguayan midfielder and are willing to offer €100 million for him.
At the same time, the Spanish club are open to dialogue and consider this amount as a starting point to start negotiations.
Valverde played 56 games for Real Madrid last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Football news 04 june 2023, 17:05 "Barcelona" lost in the final round of La Liga
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 16:30 "Real" and "Manchester City" will compete for the signing of the Croatian national team defender Football news Yesterday, 16:15 "Lazio" is looking to buy the European champion Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Busquets could reunite with Messi in the USA Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Karim Benzema explained why he moved to "Al-Ittihad" Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Source: PSG has purchased a midfielder from the Uruguayan national team Football news Yesterday, 15:15 "Arsenal" is confident in the transfer of an English national team midfielder. Football news Yesterday, 14:55 "Shakhtar" has threatened to take legal action against "Tottenham" Football news Yesterday, 14:30 "Shakhtar" is considering four candidates for the position of head coach Football news Yesterday, 14:15 "Chelsea" has identified 12 players who will not be sold in the summer Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Source: "Shakhtar" has parted ways with their head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Cork City vs Dundalk predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Drogheda United vs St. Patrick’s predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Independiente vs Sarmiento Junin predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Atlético Tucuman vs Godoy Cruz predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023