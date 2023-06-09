Manchester United enters the race for the Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have entered the fray for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Todofichajes reports that the Red Devils are impressed with the performances of the young Uruguayan midfielder and are willing to offer €100 million for him.

At the same time, the Spanish club are open to dialogue and consider this amount as a starting point to start negotiations.

Valverde played 56 games for Real Madrid last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists.