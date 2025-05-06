RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester City wants to sign Wolverhampton star Ait-Nouri

Football news Today, 07:28
Stu Forster/Getty Images

In the upcoming transfer window, Manchester City is planning to sign a new left-back, and the club has already identified its top target.

Details: According to TBR Football, Man City has set its sights on securing the transfer of Wolverhampton's left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

City scouts have been monitoring the Algerian for quite some time, evaluating not only his footballing abilities but also his character.

Pep Guardiola is known to rate the 23-year-old highly, and Ait-Nouri has long been on his shortlist as a potential reinforcement for the left flank.

In 38 appearances this season, Ait-Nouri has tallied 5 goals and 7 assists.

Reminder: There were previous reports of Man City's interest in Nottingham Forest's central midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as well.

