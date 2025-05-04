Replacement for De Bruyne. Manchester City targets Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester City have launched an active search for a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, whose contract expires at the end of the current season. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the club has set its sights on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential successor to the Belgian star.

The Citizens consider Gibbs-White a top transfer priority. The source reports that the club plans to open negotiations over his move in the coming weeks. Personal terms with the player are not expected to be an obstacle, but tough talks are anticipated with the Forest side, who are keen to hold on to their leader.

To recap, the 25-year-old Gibbs-White, who joined Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton in 2022, has established himself as a key player and has tallied five goals in 33 appearances this season.