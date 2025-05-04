Kevin De Bruyne reveals whether he will play for Man City at the Club World Cup

Manchester City has decided not to extend Kevin De Bruyne's contract, but it remains unclear whether he will feature at the Club World Cup.

Details: Speaking to TNT, the Belgian midfielder admitted that he still doesn't know if he'll take part in the tournament as a City player.

Quote: "I haven't spoken to the club about it yet, so I don't know. If they want to discuss it, we can. But I'm not sure," Kevin De Bruyne stated.

Earlier reports indicated that the two parties will not extend their cooperation even for such a short term, and De Bruyne will not participate in the Club World Cup, leaving the club as a free agent on July 1.

Reminder: This June marks the kickoff of FIFA's most ambitious project in recent years—the revamped 2025 Club World Cup. Instead of the usual format, the new tournament will feature 32 teams from all confederations.

