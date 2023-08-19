Manchester City leader successfully undergoes surgery

Midfielder of "Manchester City" and the Belgian national team, Kevin De Bruyne, has announced that he underwent surgery due to a hamstring injury.

The player sustained the injury in the 1st round of the English Premier League against "Burnley" (3:0). It is expected that his recovery period will be approximately three to four months.

"The news of the injury was a big blow to me, both physically and psychologically. Now that the surgery is done, I am ready to recover my body. I hope to return to work as soon as possible. Thank you all for the support," the Belgian wrote on his Twitter.

De Bruyne, 32, has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2015. He transferred to the English club from "Wolfsburg" in Germany. The transfer fee amounted to 76 million euros. He has played a total of 358 matches for the "City" in all tournaments, scoring 96 goals and providing 153 assists. With "Manchester City," De Bruyne became the English champion five times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the FA Cup twice (2018/19, 2022/23), claimed the English League Cup five times (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21), won the English Super Cup twice (2018, 2019), and also won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/2023 season.

De Bruyne has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 99 matches for the Belgian national team, scoring 26 goals and providing 49 assists.