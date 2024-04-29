Man City transfer target happy at his current club

Manchester City intend to scrimp well in the summer transfer window and have already outlined some targets for reinforcement. But some of them are not too bothered by the interest of the reigning English champions.

For example, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City for a long time, was asked about a possible move to the Etihad, but the Brazilian himself is happy at the Hammers:

"I have to do my job here at West Ham. As I've always said, I have a lot of respect for this club. I am very happy here. If I say otherwise, I'm lying."

When asked if he had heard anything more about City's interest since last summer, he said: