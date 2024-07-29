Man City striker explains why he could leave the club

Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez has addressed rumors about his potential departure from the club this summer.

Álvarez expressed his dissatisfaction not with the amount of playing time he receives, but with being benched for crucial matches.

"Last season, I was among those who played the most minutes for City. But... in the end, I don't like being left out of important matches; you want to contribute. I will take some time to think about what I want for myself. We'll see."

Last season, Álvarez played 3,481 minutes for Manchester City across all competitions. In 54 matches, he scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists.

It was previously reported that Atlético Madrid is the frontrunner in the race to sign the Argentine.