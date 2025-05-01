Man City pushes to extend Rodri's contract amid Real Madrid interest

The recent Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, despite missing significant time due to a cruciate knee ligament tear, remains a hot commodity among top clubs—a situation Manchester City is determined to resist at all costs.

Details: According to Football Insider, the Citizens are set to offer the Spanish midfielder a new contract as early as this summer. With Kevin De Bruyne's departure, the club simply cannot afford to lose several key players in a single transfer window.

This is especially true when it comes to Rodri, whose absence due to injury caused massive problems for Pep Guardiola's side. Previously, the Spaniard was strongly tempted by a move to Real Madrid, but now it seems highly unlikely he'll leave the Etihad this summer.

Reminder: The team's star striker Erling Haaland also missed a month, but he announced on his social media that he has returned to full training with Manchester City.