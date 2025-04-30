Good news. Erling Haaland returns to team training

At the end of March, Erling Haaland suffered an injury and had been sidelined for a month, but now the situation has improved significantly, and very soon we'll see the Norwegian striker back in action.

Details: The forward himself posted a photo on social media, announcing his full return to training with Manchester City.

This season, Haaland has played 28 Premier League matches for City, netting 21 goals. Overall, he has scored 30 goals across all competitions.

By the way, this summer Manchester City and Liverpool will battle for the signing of Cambiaso. Both clubs are looking to strengthen both the right and left sides of their defense, and the 25-year-old Italian is capable of performing effectively on either flank.

Reminder: Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has a real chance of leaving Manchester City this summer. A year ago, clubs from Saudi Arabia showed strong interest in him, and representatives from the region remain among the main contenders.