Manchester City is having a very unstable season, but towards the end, the team managed to find its game. However, next season, the "Citizens" might need a new goalkeeper.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has real chances of leaving Manchester City this summer. A year ago, clubs from Saudi Arabia were actively interested in him, and representatives from this country are still among the contenders.

Let us remind you, on June 8, 2017, Ederson signed a six-year contract with Manchester City. The transfer fee amounted to 34.9 million pounds sterling, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history at that time. He immediately became the main goalkeeper for the Mancunians.

By the way, Rico Lewis became the youngest player in the team to score a goal at Wembley Stadium since Steve McKenzie in May 1981.