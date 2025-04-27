First in 44 years. Rico Lewis makes Manchester City history

On Sunday, April 27, in London at Wembley Stadium, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest face off in the FA Cup semi-final.

Just two minutes in, the "Citizens" took the lead. Rico Lewis capitalized on a pass from Kovacic and from the edge of the penalty area opened the scoring.

According to the statistical portal Opta Joe, the talented Englishman made Manchester City history with an interesting record. The England international became the youngest player for the team to score at Wembley since Steve MacKenzie in May 1981.

20 - With today's opening goal, Rico Lewis (20y 157d) became the youngest player to score for Manchester City at Wembley since Steve MacKenzie in May 1981 (19y 172d in the FA Cup final v Tottenham). Blue. pic.twitter.com/5q6e3d2yqM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2025

Let's not forget, Guardiola's squad is fiercely battling for a top-5 spot in the Premier League, which would secure a place in next season's Champions League. Meanwhile, the FA Cup remains the only tournament City can still win this season.

It should be noted that Crystal Palace became the first finalist, having defeated Aston Villa in the semi-final. The "Eagles" have reached the tournament's decisive match for the third time in history but have yet to claim a victory.