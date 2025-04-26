Another chance: Crystal Palace reaches the FA Cup final for the third time in its history

The football season in England is reaching its home stretch. In the English Premier League, the champion could be decided as early as tomorrow, April 27, while the national Cup semifinals are being played this weekend.

The first finalist is London-based Crystal Palace, who defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on their home turf, thanks to goals from Eze and Sarr. Interestingly, in its 120-year history, the club has never lifted the coveted trophy and has only reached the final for the third time.

Previously, Crystal Palace fought in the decisive FA Cup match twice, but without success. Notably, in both 1990 and 2016, the "Eagles" faced Manchester United.

Remember, the second semifinal match will take place on April 27. The London club's opponent will be the winner of the Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City pairing.