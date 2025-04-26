On Saturday, April 26, five matches of the 34th round took place in the English Premier League. Chelsea and Newcastle secured crucial victories, while Wolverhampton left no chance for Leicester on their home turf.

Let's focus on the Wolves match, as Matheus Cunha was recognized by the Dailysports editorial team as the key player of the day. The Brazilian's actions brought the team three points and allowed them to maintain the 13th position.

The 25-year-old forward opened the scoring midway through the first half and assisted Larsen at the beginning of the second half, then set up Gomes at the end of the match. The forward was, as usual, the main driving force behind Wolverhampton's attacks and executed his role brilliantly.

Additionally, in the current campaign, Cunha has already scored 17 goals and provided 6 assists in 32 matches for the Wolves. It is highly likely that the Brazilian national team player will be picked up by a top club in the summer, with Manchester United being the main contender.