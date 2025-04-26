Unique. Leicester sets Premier League anti-record

In the 34th round match, Leicester lost to Wolverhampton with a score of 0:2. This match will go down in the history of the English Premier League, and the culprits are none other than Ruud van Nistelrooy's charges.

Statistics portal Opta Joe reports that Leicester conceded first in 29 out of 34 matches this season. This figure is a record since the Premier League season consists of 38 matches.

29 - Leicester have conceded first in 29 of their 34 Premier League games this season - the most ever by a side in a single 38-game campaign in the competition. Uphill. pic.twitter.com/Vp2YKHsuxx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2025

It should be noted that the team is already guaranteed to start the new season in the Championship. This was officially confirmed after their defeat to Liverpool in the previous round. Besides them, Southampton and Ipswich will leave the Premier League, the latter being relegated today after losing to Newcastle.

Interestingly, despite the disastrous results, the club's management is in no hurry to dismiss the Dutch coach. At the end of the season, both parties will decide whether to extend their cooperation.