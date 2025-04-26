It's official now. Newcastle sends Ipswich to the Championship

On Saturday, April 26, as part of the 34th round of the English Premier League, a match took place between Newcastle and Ipswich.

Even before the game, it was clear that after the match at St James' Park, the "Tractor Boys" were very likely to officially bid farewell to the Premier League. There was no upset: the "Magpies" secured a confident 3-0 victory and continue to hold third place.

Ipswich has now officially joined other strugglers Leicester and Southampton, with whom they will begin the next season in the Championship. Additionally, Leeds and Burnley have already secured promotion to the EPL, with the "Clarets" achieving an incredible record.

Interestingly, the last time Ipswich played in the EPL was at the beginning of the century. Then the team finished fifth in their debut season, but already left the top division the following year.