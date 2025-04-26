Incredible! Burnley matches 71-year-old record
In the 45th round of the English Championship, Burnley left no chance for London's Queens Park Rangers, achieving a resounding 5-0 victory.
This match went down in the history of the English Football League, as the "Clarets" matched a 71-year-old record. The team managed to leave the field without conceding a goal in 30 matches throughout the season.
Previously, this feat was only accomplished by Port Vale. Back in the 1953/54 season in the Third Division, they were the first to set such a record, which still stands today.
It should be noted that Burnley has already secured their return to the Premier League. The team will compete with Leeds in an indirect duel for the top spot in the league table at the end of the current season. Notably, Scott Parker's men have conceded only 15 goals in 45 matches.