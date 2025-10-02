Madness! Roma miss three consecutive penalties in match against Lille

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A catastrophe for the Romans.
Football news Today, 16:26
Due to sheer bad luck, Roma suffered a home defeat.

Details: Today, in the second round of the Europa League group stage, Roma hosted French side Lille in the Italian capital.

In just the 6th minute, the hosts conceded a goal scored by Lille forward Hákon Haraldsson. After that, the Romans pushed forward to equalize, but all their efforts proved fruitless. Despite a relentless attacking display, the inspired form of Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer nullified Roma's every attempt.

Roma's biggest chance to draw level came only in the 82nd minute, when referee Eric Lachmberts awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who had come off the bench just five minutes earlier and was Roma's top scorer last season, stepped up to take the spot-kick. This time, however, Dovbyk turned from hero to villain as he missed the penalty. But the referee spotted an infringement by Lille's goalkeeper and ordered a retake. Dovbyk stepped up once again—and missed again.

After such a disaster, it seemed all hope was lost. Yet the referee ruled once more that Lille's players had broken the rules, awarding a third penalty attempt.

This time, Dovbyk left the ball, and 22-year-old Matías Soulé took responsibility—but he too failed to convert from the spot.

These misses cost Roma at least a point, as they were unable to recover and get back into the match.

