Couldn't reach an agreement with Milan? Dovbyk could move to England this winter

The 28-year-old striker is set to change leagues
Football news Today, 06:27
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Artem Dovbyk Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Forward Artem Dovbyk, who has lost his place in Roma's starting lineup, remains at the center of transfer rumors.

Details: According to OnTheMinute, Roma striker Artem Dovbyk is expected to leave Rome this winter. Leeds United and Newcastle are showing strong interest in the player. Both clubs will keep monitoring the Ukrainian’s performances and are ready to return to his candidacy in January if necessary.

This season, Dovbyk has been on the pitch for just 33 minutes and hasn't contributed with any goals or assists. During his time at Roma, the forward has played 47 matches, scored 17 goals, and provided two assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at 30 million euros.

