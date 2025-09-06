RU RU ES ES FR FR
Belgium vs Kazakhstan: can the Belgian national team extend their unbeaten run?

07 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 2026 World Cup qualifying match, Belgium will face Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 7. Kick-off is at 20:45 CET. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Belgium vs Kazakhstan: match preview

The Belgians started their qualifying campaign later and have played fewer matches than their group rivals. In the opening round, Belgium drew 1-1 with North Macedonia, then edged out Wales in a high-scoring 4-3 thriller, and confidently dispatched Liechtenstein 6-0. As a result, the Red Devils have seven points from three rounds and sit third in the table. They trail North Macedonia by one point and Wales by three, but with fewer games played, victories in the coming matches could propel them to the top spot.

Kazakhstan are facing a much tougher scenario. After four rounds, they have just three points. Their only win came in the second game against Liechtenstein (2-0), but that was followed by defeats to Wales (1-3), North Macedonia (0-1), and again to Wales (0-1). Ahead, Kazakhstan must play Belgium twice, as well as face Macedonia and Liechtenstein. It’s a daunting schedule, and realistically, they’ll only be favourites against Liechtenstein. Their chances are slim, as they are five points behind second place and seven adrift of the top.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Belgium are unbeaten in four straight matches: three wins and a draw.
  • Kazakhstan have lost their last three games and have just one win in their previous five outings.
  • Belgium have scored at least once in five consecutive matches.
  • Kazakhstan have won just one of their last ten away matches, losing the other nine.

Probable lineups

  • Belgium: Courtois; De Kuiper, Theate, Debast, Meunier; Vanaken, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Fofana; Openda.
  • Kazakhstan: Anarbekov; Kasim, Maliy, Slip; Kairov, Orazov, Kasabulat, Vorogovskiy; Satpayev, Kenzhebek; Samorodov.

Prediction

Belgium are playing at home and will undoubtedly push for victory to keep up their pursuit of first place in the group. My bet: Belgium’s individual total over 3 goals at odds of 1.7.

