Dailysports Predictions Football Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025

Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Bournemouth Bournemouth
English Premier League (Round 7) 03 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Fulham Fulham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 3, in the seventh round of the English Premier League, Bournemouth will host London side Fulham. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Bournemouth, despite a summer sell-off of key players, continue to deliver stable and high-quality performances: after six rounds, the team has collected 11 points and sits in sixth place, ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brentford (0-2), the team played four league matches: they beat Tottenham away (1-0), Brighton at home (2-1), and drew twice, against Newcastle and Leeds (0-0 and 2-2, respectively). Iraola keeps working wonders with his squad, showing pragmatic and effective football.

Fulham remain in good form: in their last six matches, they've secured four victories—two of them in the FA Cup—and suffered two defeats, against Chelsea (0-2) and Aston Villa (1-3). In the league, they've picked up eight points from six matches, currently sitting 11th.

Marco Silva's men build their football around ball control, quick passing, and aggressive pressing—tactics that often pay off during matches. In the Premier League, they've beaten Brentford (3-1) and Leeds (1-0).

Probable lineups

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Traore

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five encounters between these teams, Bournemouth have won three times, with one draw and one Fulham victory
  • Bournemouth have lost just one of their last five matches
  • Fulham have scored in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Both teams know how to attack, and they prove it in every match. History also shows that Bournemouth vs Fulham games are usually high-scoring. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.83

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
