Lukaku responded to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Romelu Lukaku, the forward of London-based Chelsea and the Belgian national team, has rejected a move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the player lucrative financial terms. However, the Belgian striker wants to continue playing for Inter, where he is currently on loan.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Lukaku has played 37 matches across all competitions for Inter, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.