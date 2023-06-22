Lukaku could stay in the Italian league

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku can stay in the Italian championship, where he played on loan for Inter.

According to the source, the Belgian can move to AC Milan.

After the sale of midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, the Milan club can afford Lukaku's transfer.

It should be noted that Chelsea values the player at €40 million, so Milan will approach the London club directly.

Last season Lukaku scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 25 games in the Italian championship.