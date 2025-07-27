Luka Chevalier to join PSG? Lille ready to let goalkeeper go

According to L'Equipe, Lille goalkeeper Luka Chevalier is close to making a move to PSG.

Details: The 23-year-old Lille shot-stopper is one step away from joining the French powerhouse. PSG has already agreed on personal terms with the young keeper, and the player himself is keen on the transfer. Negotiations between the clubs are currently underway. Lille's initial asking price is €40 million, with the management now discussing the sum.

PSG are eager to secure the player, as a new contract with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has yet to be signed, while both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in him.



Last season, Luka Chevalier featured in 48 matches for Lille across all competitions, conceding 53 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is set at €30 million.



