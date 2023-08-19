RU RU NG NG
Main News Luis Enrique speaks for the first time about Neymar's departure

Luis Enrique speaks for the first time about Neymar's departure

Football news Today, 02:00
Photo: Twitter Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has spoken out for the first time about Brazilian forward Neymar's decision to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

According to the Spanish specialist, Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia is good for everyone.

"I want to thank him for his professionalism and the attitude he has shown since I arrived. He is a world class player and I wish him all the best," Enrique said.

Recall that the other day the Saudi grand "Al-Hilal" announced the transfer of Neymar.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian striker will earn at least $300 million at his new job. The contract with him was signed for a period of 2 years, but the parties can also extend the agreement.

Neymar has been part of PSG since 2017, when he moved to the Paris side from Barcelona for a record €222m.

To this day, the transfer of the Brazilian to PSG remains the most expensive in the history of football.

As part of the French team, the leader of the Brazilian national team played 173 matches, scored 118 goals and made 77 assists.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Yesterday, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news 17 aug 2023, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news 17 aug 2023, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 Luis Enrique speaks for the first time about Neymar's departure Football news Today, 01:35 Inter offer €35m for Bayern star Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool want to buy Belgian defender Football news Today, 00:50 Chelsea are in the running for a talented Arsenal striker Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City leader successfully undergoes surgery Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Marseille failed to win the away match of Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 16:51 Nottingham Forest win hard in Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:41 Barcelona close to signing Manchester City star defender Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023