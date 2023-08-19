Luis Enrique speaks for the first time about Neymar's departure

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has spoken out for the first time about Brazilian forward Neymar's decision to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

According to the Spanish specialist, Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia is good for everyone.

"I want to thank him for his professionalism and the attitude he has shown since I arrived. He is a world class player and I wish him all the best," Enrique said.

Recall that the other day the Saudi grand "Al-Hilal" announced the transfer of Neymar.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian striker will earn at least $300 million at his new job. The contract with him was signed for a period of 2 years, but the parties can also extend the agreement.

Neymar has been part of PSG since 2017, when he moved to the Paris side from Barcelona for a record €222m.

To this day, the transfer of the Brazilian to PSG remains the most expensive in the history of football.

As part of the French team, the leader of the Brazilian national team played 173 matches, scored 118 goals and made 77 assists.