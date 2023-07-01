Luis Enrique has decided on PSG's first transfer

Luis Enrique has already started planning transfers for PSG, although he has not yet officially led the club.

According to the source, the coach has already invited Portuguese footballer Joao Felix to join his project.

The Spanish club Atletico Madrid own the rights to Felix, and he played the second half of the 2022/2023 season on loan at Chelsea.

The fact that Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, and Luis Campos, the Parisian club's sporting director, are on friendly terms could also influence the transfer.