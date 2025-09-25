Luck or mercy? Roberto De Zerbi escapes serious punishment

The penalty was expected to be much harsher.

The fiery Italian has received his punishment for his outburst in the match against PSG.

Details: Today, the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) delivered its verdict on the red card shown to 46-year-old Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was sent off during the game against PSG for aggressive behavior and using foul language towards the referee.

The committee ruled that De Zerbi will serve a one-match suspension, with an additional one-match ban suspended as a further penalty.

A key factor in the case was that De Zerbi received two yellow cards, which led to a red, rather than a straight red card — the latter would have triggered a much harsher punishment.

In that match, Marseille managed to hold on to a 1-0 victory over PSG, breaking their unlucky streak against the Parisians at the Vélodrome.

