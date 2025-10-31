Lucas Paquetá Could Join Manchester United as Early as January

A new challenge on the horizon.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield, and one of the key options under consideration is West Ham’s Brazilian playmaker, Lucas Paquetá.

Details: According to indykaila News, the Red Devils are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder and could complete the move as early as January 2026. The transfer is likely to materialize if both clubs can agree on a reasonable market price.

Manchester United representatives reportedly held preliminary talks with the player on Wednesday, October 29.

Earlier reports stated that Paquetá intends to leave his current club during the January transfer window. As for West Ham, the club reportedly needs to raise funds amid expectations of significant financial losses from the previous season.

Remunder: Meanwhile, 24-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan from Marseille, has attracted serious interest from two Premier League clubs — West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.