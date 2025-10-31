ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lucas Paquetá Could Join Manchester United as Early as January

Lucas Paquetá Could Join Manchester United as Early as January

A new challenge on the horizon.
Football news Today, 16:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lucas Paquetá Could Join Manchester United as Early as January Getty Images

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield, and one of the key options under consideration is West Ham’s Brazilian playmaker, Lucas Paquetá.

Details: According to indykaila News, the Red Devils are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder and could complete the move as early as January 2026. The transfer is likely to materialize if both clubs can agree on a reasonable market price.

Manchester United representatives reportedly held preliminary talks with the player on Wednesday, October 29.

Earlier reports stated that Paquetá intends to leave his current club during the January transfer window. As for West Ham, the club reportedly needs to raise funds amid expectations of significant financial losses from the previous season.

Remunder: Meanwhile, 24-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan from Marseille, has attracted serious interest from two Premier League clubs — West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Related Team News
OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025 Football news Today, 13:07 OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025
"We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 04:20 "We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest
Karl Etta Eyong of Levante UD looks on during the LaLiga Football news Today, 04:02 Several English giants begin pursuit of Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Gasperini is not happy! Roma urgently searching for a striker and ready to approach Joshua Zirkzee
Tottenham target West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen Football news Yesterday, 11:47 Tottenham target West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen
Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness Football news Yesterday, 10:38 Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores