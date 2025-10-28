ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lucas Paquetá set to leave West Ham in January

Lucas Paquetá set to leave West Ham in January

The player wants out of the club.
Football news Today, 14:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lucas Paquetá set to leave West Ham in January Getty Images

Lucas Paquetá made the move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League to join West Ham United, but it now appears the Brazilian midfielder is ready to leave England.

Details: According to The Times Sport, Lucas Paquetá intends to part ways with his current club in the January transfer window. As for West Ham, the club reportedly need to raise funds, with significant financial losses expected to be announced for the previous season. As a result, the sale of key players may be necessary to stabilize their finances.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan from Marseille, has attracted serious interest from two Premier League clubs — West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reminder: After the dismissal of Graham Potter, London’s West Ham was left without a head coach for only a few hours. Shortly afterward, the Hammers officially announced Nuno Espírito Santo as their new manager.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Related Team News
West Ham and Tottenham enter the race for Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 06:36 West Ham and Tottenham enter the race for Mason Greenwood
Max Kilman Football news 26 oct 2025, 03:40 "I don't want to see Max Kilman in the club's shirt" – West Ham fans furious with their defender's performance
On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside Football news 24 oct 2025, 15:49 On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Football news 23 oct 2025, 15:25 Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores