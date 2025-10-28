Lucas Paquetá set to leave West Ham in January

The player wants out of the club.

Lucas Paquetá made the move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League to join West Ham United, but it now appears the Brazilian midfielder is ready to leave England.

Details: According to The Times Sport, Lucas Paquetá intends to part ways with his current club in the January transfer window. As for West Ham, the club reportedly need to raise funds, with significant financial losses expected to be announced for the previous season. As a result, the sale of key players may be necessary to stabilize their finances.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan from Marseille, has attracted serious interest from two Premier League clubs — West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reminder: After the dismissal of Graham Potter, London’s West Ham was left without a head coach for only a few hours. Shortly afterward, the Hammers officially announced Nuno Espírito Santo as their new manager.