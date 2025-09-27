Official: Nuno Espírito Santo appointed as new West Ham head coach

The Portuguese coach didn't stay unemployed for long

After the dismissal of Graham Potter, London’s West Ham was left without a head coach for just a few hours. On their official website, the Hammers have unveiled their new manager—Nuno Espírito Santo.

West Ham United is delighted to announce the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as the Club’s new men’s Head Coach. 🤝 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 27, 2025

It has been reported that the Portuguese specialist has signed a three-year contract and will make his debut in his new role as early as Monday, September 29. In the sixth round of the Premier League, West Ham will play away against Everton.

Let us remind you, the 51-year-old Portuguese coach only left his position at Nottingham Forest in September due to disagreements with the management. After five rounds in the Premier League, West Ham sits in 19th place with just three points to their name.