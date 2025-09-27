Official: Graham Potter dismissed as West Ham head coach

Patience has run out

West Ham has parted ways with English manager Graham Potter.

The Hammers’ board was dissatisfied with the team’s results during the second half of last season and the start of this one, prompting the decision to sack the coach in hopes of turning things around.

West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.



Full statement below. — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 27, 2025

After five matches played, the London side has collected just three points, sitting 19th in the Premier League standings. The team was also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Wolverhampton.

Reminder: West Ham has made an offer to Frank Lampard to return as head coach.







