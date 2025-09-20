RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Ham have made an approach for Frank Lampard. Will Graham Potter leave the club?

A change on the coaching bench could happen right after this Premier League round
West Ham are gearing up for a potential managerial change and appear to have set their sights on their next head coach.

Details: According to Football Insider, London-based West Ham have reached out to Coventry and Frank Lampard himself regarding a possible move to take over as West Ham's manager. The Hammers are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs within the squad and are eager to make a swift change at the helm to turn things around. Lampard, for his part, is open to rejoining the club he once played for during his career.

To recap, Frank Lampard took charge of Coventry in November 2024, when the team was sitting 17th in the Championship. Thanks to the efforts of the former Derby and Chelsea boss, Coventry managed to reach the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League, ultimately falling short against Sunderland.

This Championship season, Coventry have already played five matches, collecting nine points and remaining unbeaten so far.

