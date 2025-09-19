Time is running out. The date when Potter's fate at West Ham will be decided has been revealed

It's time to step up.

Amid a disastrous start to the season, rumors have been swirling about the possible dismissal of West Ham's head coach Graham Potter. However, the Hammers are prepared to give him time to turn things around.

Details: According to talkSPORT, the upcoming October international break will be decisive in determining Potter's future. It is during this window that West Ham's management will make a final call on whether to part ways with the coach or grant him a second chance.

At the same time, the source confirms the Hammers' interest in former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo, but it remains unclear whether the Portuguese manager is interested in taking the reins at London Stadium.

Reminder: The media have also named former West Ham coach Slaven Bilić as a possible candidate to take charge of the team. Another name in the mix is ex-Wolves manager Gary O'Neil.