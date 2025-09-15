Nuno Espirito Santo could return to work in the Premier League

Certain circumstances are required for this to happen.

The Portuguese manager does not plan to remain unemployed for long.

Details: According to BBC Sport, English side West Ham are considering former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach if a decision is made to part ways with Graham Potter.

It is reported that the Hammers' board is extremely dissatisfied with Potter's performance. At the moment, West Ham sit in a disastrous 18th place in the Premier League, having collected just 3 points from 4 matches.

The next two games will be crucial for Potter, and if the results are unsatisfactory, he will be dismissed.

The main candidate for the coaching position is Nuno Espirito Santo, who recently left Nottingham Forest due to disagreements with the club's management.

