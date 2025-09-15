Nuno Espirito Santo could return to work in the Premier League
The Portuguese manager does not plan to remain unemployed for long.
Details: According to BBC Sport, English side West Ham are considering former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach if a decision is made to part ways with Graham Potter.
It is reported that the Hammers' board is extremely dissatisfied with Potter's performance. At the moment, West Ham sit in a disastrous 18th place in the Premier League, having collected just 3 points from 4 matches.
The next two games will be crucial for Potter, and if the results are unsatisfactory, he will be dismissed.
- See also: Gangwon vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025
The main candidate for the coaching position is Nuno Espirito Santo, who recently left Nottingham Forest due to disagreements with the club's management.
Reminder: "The Special One" could return to the Premier League: Mourinho considered as Potter's replacement at West Ham