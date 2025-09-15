RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nuno Espirito Santo could return to work in the Premier League

Certain circumstances are required for this to happen.
Football news Today, 10:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, and Nuno Espirito Santo Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Portuguese manager does not plan to remain unemployed for long.

Details: According to BBC Sport, English side West Ham are considering former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach if a decision is made to part ways with Graham Potter.

It is reported that the Hammers' board is extremely dissatisfied with Potter's performance. At the moment, West Ham sit in a disastrous 18th place in the Premier League, having collected just 3 points from 4 matches.

The next two games will be crucial for Potter, and if the results are unsatisfactory, he will be dismissed.

The main candidate for the coaching position is Nuno Espirito Santo, who recently left Nottingham Forest due to disagreements with the club's management.

Reminder: "The Special One" could return to the Premier League: Mourinho considered as Potter's replacement at West Ham

