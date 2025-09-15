Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening round of the AFC Champions League group stage, Gangwon will take on Shanghai Shenhua. The clash is set for Chuncheon on Tuesday, September 16, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Gangwon approach the start of the AFC Champions League eager to make their mark on the continental stage. The team relies on rapid wing play and aggressive pressing, a hallmark of many K League sides.

Defensive discipline blends with the individual brilliance of their key players, allowing the Koreans to create dangerous moments even against more experienced opponents.

The squad is built around local talents, bolstered by several foreign signings from Brazil and Montenegro. Last season, Gangwon finished runners-up in a surprise campaign, marking their best achievement in recent years.

In domestic competition, Gangwon currently sit mid-table. In their last outing, they defeated Seoul at home to climb to sixth place. Notably, they're just five points off second place.

Shanghai Shenhua, one of China's most consistent clubs in recent years, kick off their new continental campaign against a tricky yet modest opponent by Asian standards.

The team has been impressive in the Super League, blending possession-based football, varied attacking play, and rapid transitions into counterattacks. The mix of foreign stars and homegrown leaders forms a powerful unit, capable of controlling key areas and converting chances efficiently.

Of course, this isn't the star-studded club of a decade ago, but Shanghai Shenhua still have a recognizable style. Last season, they missed out on the league title by just a single point, a trophy they haven't lifted since 2003.

This year, Shenhua are again in the title race. Alongside their familiar rivals Shanghai Port, two more contenders — Chengdu and Beijing Guoan — have emerged. With six rounds to go, Shenhua sit third, three points adrift of the leaders.

Match facts

Gangwon have lost just one of their last eight matches.

Shenhua have only one win in their previous six outings.

Gangwon average 1.4 goals per home game, while Shanghai score an average of 1.8 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Gangwon : Park, Shin, Pak, Tuchi, Song, Lee, Seo, Kang, Mo, Kim, Kim.

: Park, Shin, Pak, Tuchi, Song, Lee, Seo, Kang, Mo, Kim, Kim. Shanghai Shenhua: Xu, Manafa, Zhu, Zhang, Chan, Wu, Yennaris, Liu, Wang, Teixeira, Asue.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

This match promises to be open and full of action. Gangwon will look to use home advantage to dictate play and push for a positive result. However, Shanghai Shenhua possess a more experienced and balanced squad, allowing them to punish mistakes swiftly. Bookmakers are tipping the home team as slight favorites, but my bet is on both teams to score.