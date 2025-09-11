"The Special One" could return to the Premier League: Mourinho considered as Potter's replacement at West Ham

The Portuguese tactician is close to making a Premier League comeback.

José Mourinho is among the leading candidates to become West Ham's new head coach.

Details: According to Football Insider, dissatisfaction is mounting at West Ham with Graham Potter's results, and Mourinho is being named as a possible successor. The Portuguese manager has made no secret of his desire to return to London, where he owns a home, and former club scout Mick Brown notes that he enjoys life in the capital.

Potter, who was brought in to stabilize the team, has failed to meet expectations over seven months: heavy defeats to Sunderland (0-3) and Chelsea (1-5) have left fans frustrated. A 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest only temporarily eased the criticism.

Mourinho has been preparing for a return to England for some time, and West Ham could be his top destination. The club's board has started to explore alternatives, with Frank Lampard – currently in charge of Coventry City and still enjoying high esteem thanks to his family's ties to the club – also under consideration.

Reminder: West Ham have brought veteran Łukasz Fabiański back into the squad.