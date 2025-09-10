Official: West Ham brings back team veteran

Fabiański signs new contract with the Londoners.

Fabiański left the club this summer, but today he has made his return.

Details: West Ham have re-signed 40-year-old Fabiański. The agreement with the player runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. At the end of last season, Fabiański left as a free agent after spending seven years with the club.

West Ham United is pleased to confirm that Łukasz Fabiański has rejoined the Club on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season 🤝 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 10, 2025

For the Hammers, the goalkeeper made 216 appearances, conceded 290 goals, and kept 50 clean sheets.

"I've always put team goals above personal ones. I'm here to uphold high standards, share my experience, and work for the good of the squad. My role may be different now, but I embrace it with full responsibility," the goalkeeper said after signing his new contract.

