Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach

Frank could return to the club where he began his career

London side West Ham may be set for a managerial change in the near future. The club’s board is reportedly considering bringing in Frank Lampard, who is currently at the helm of Coventry, competing in the Championship.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers’ hierarchy is dissatisfied with the team’s results under Graham Potter. Despite a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham in the latest Premier League round, club representatives reached out to Lampard through intermediaries following the match.

It’s worth recalling that Lampard took charge of Coventry in November 2024, when the team was just two points above the relegation zone, but managed to elevate them to fifth place in the Championship. This season, his Coventry side has been delivering impressive attacking football and remains the highest-scoring team in the division, netting 14 goals in four matches.

It’s particularly notable that the future Chelsea legend began his professional career with the Hammers. Lampard spent seven years at West Ham before making the move to Stamford Bridge in 2001.