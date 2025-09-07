RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach

Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach

Frank could return to the club where he began his career
Football news Today, 14:25
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach Photo: x.com/footballontnt

London side West Ham may be set for a managerial change in the near future. The club’s board is reportedly considering bringing in Frank Lampard, who is currently at the helm of Coventry, competing in the Championship.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers’ hierarchy is dissatisfied with the team’s results under Graham Potter. Despite a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham in the latest Premier League round, club representatives reached out to Lampard through intermediaries following the match.

It’s worth recalling that Lampard took charge of Coventry in November 2024, when the team was just two points above the relegation zone, but managed to elevate them to fifth place in the Championship. This season, his Coventry side has been delivering impressive attacking football and remains the highest-scoring team in the division, netting 14 goals in four matches.

It’s particularly notable that the future Chelsea legend began his professional career with the Hammers. Lampard spent seven years at West Ham before making the move to Stamford Bridge in 2001.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Coventry Coventry Schedule Coventry News Coventry Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid Football news Today, 09:26 Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid
Chelsea fans demand response to police actions at Conference League final Football news 05 sep 2025, 13:54 Chelsea fans demand response to police actions at Conference League final
Football news 05 sep 2025, 12:39 Sterling's reason for staying at Chelsea this summer revealed
Сімонс Football news 05 sep 2025, 10:50 "Tottenham is a place where I can grow and play my football." - Xavi Simons explains why he chose Spurs over Bayern
Levy was dismissed from Tottenham despite claims of a voluntary resignation Football news 05 sep 2025, 09:07 Levy was dismissed from Tottenham despite claims of a voluntary resignation
BREAKING! Tottenham sack Daniel Levy Football news 04 sep 2025, 13:05 BREAKING! Tottenham announces Daniel Levy’s departure
Related Tournament News
Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden Football news Today, 12:54 Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month Football news 04 sep 2025, 10:03 Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month
The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award? Football news 04 sep 2025, 09:24 The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford Football news 01 sep 2025, 17:16 Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores