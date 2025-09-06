RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Malawi vs Liberia. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Malawi vs Liberia. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Malawi vs Liberia prediction mbc.mw
Malawi
08 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Liberia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On September 8, as part of the World Cup qualifiers, Malawi will host Liberia on their home turf. For a detailed breakdown of this clash, as well as a prediction for the encounter, read on below.

See also: Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction and betting tips 07 September 2025

Match preview

In 2025, Malawi have played a host of matches. Aside from three World Cup qualifying games—where the Flames fell to Namibia (0-1), Tunisia (0-2), and managed to beat Namibia away (2-1)—the team also participated in the COSAFA Cup. In three matches there, Malawi picked up just one point against Namibia, suffering defeats to Lesotho and Angola without scoring a single goal. In the World Cup qualifiers, Malawi have collected nine points, trailing second place by three.

The Flames favor a cautious approach and tight defensive setup, especially on the road. Offensively, the team often appears predictable and lacks cutting edge: chances are rare, and finishing leaves much to be desired. At home, Malawians tend to be more active, banking on set pieces and bold runs down the flanks.

This year, Liberia have only played in World Cup qualifiers. The team has played three matches: first, they lost at home to Tunisia (0-1), then managed a home win over São Tomé and Príncipe (2-1). In the seventh round, they once again lost to Tunisia, this time 3-0. After seven rounds, Liberia sit third in the group with ten points, just two behind second place.

Under Thomas Kojo, the national team plays in an organized manner, focusing on discipline. Their attacking style is pragmatic and counterattacking, with a resilient defense. The team lacks offensive firepower, but compensates for it with unity and intelligent set-piece routines.

Probable lineups

Malawi: Toul, Lamek, Petro, Chembezi, Lungu, Singo, Njaliva, Saizi, Mhango, Mpinganjira, Mbulu

Liberia: Songo, Sven, Laomi, Balde, Pabai, Dorley, Kenneh, Tweh, Farkarlun, Ledlum, Kosiah

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last two meetings between these teams ended with 1-0 wins for each side
  • Malawi have won only one of their last six matches
  • Like Malawi, Liberia have also managed just one win in their last six games

Prediction

I expect a closely contested match between these two sides. Both teams are desperate for points to keep their World Cup hopes alive, which could make them overly cautious. That likely means a low-scoring affair. My prediction: total under (2.5) — at 1.6

