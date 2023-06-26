Luca Hernandez wants to leave Bayern
Football news Today, 06:50
Photo: Bavaria twitter
French national team defender Lucas Hernandez plans to leave Bayern as soon as possible.
According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has already begun talks on the transfer of the player with PSG.
The German club expects to get about 50 million euros for their defensive leader.
Recall that Hernandez has been playing for Bayern since the summer of 2019, and his current contract with the club expires in the middle of next year.
