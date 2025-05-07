RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 07:38
"Looking forward to it." Declan Rice shows his determination ahead of the return leg against PSG Photo: https://www.instagram.com/declanrice / Author unknown

Arsenal star Declan Rice is gearing up for the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG. The Englishman is fully focused on the upcoming clash and has already shared his anticipation on his Instagram page.

The midfielder posted a collage of photos with his teammates at Arsenal’s training ground, as well as a shot of himself against the backdrop of the stands at Paris’s Parc des Princes stadium. Rice captioned the collage with the words "Looking forward to tomorrow" and added an hourglass emoji.

It’s worth noting that the Gunners arrived in the French capital yesterday ahead of their semi-final clash with PSG. The match takes place this evening, and Arsenal will have to mount a comeback, having lost the first leg at home 0-1. The only goal in that game was scored by Ousmane Dembélé from a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia assist.

Over the weekend, the Gunners also suffered a defeat in the Premier League to Bournemouth, so they head to Paris not in the best of spirits. In France, they desperately need a win to secure either a direct ticket to the final or at least force extra time and a penalty shootout.

