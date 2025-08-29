Liverpool vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 3 online in 2025/26

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to clash in the third round of the English Premier League, and we've got all the details on where and when you can catch this blockbuster encounter live.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: What you need to know about the match

Liverpool have kicked off their new campaign with back-to-back victories. They first edged out Bournemouth 4-2, then snatched a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle in round two. In both games, the Reds held two-goal leads, only to see them slip away, clawing back decisive goals in the dying minutes. The official season began with the Community Shield, where Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace on penalties.

Arsenal have also started strong this season. They opened their account with a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United, followed by a resounding 5-0 thrashing of Leeds in round two, with Viktor Gyökeres bagging a brace. The Gunners look supremely confident and are already among the frontrunners for the Premier League crown.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: When and where is the match?

The Premier League round 3 showdown between Liverpool and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 31, at Anfield. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:30

New York 10:30

Panama 10:30

Toronto 10:30

Port of Spain 11:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 20:30

Abuja 20:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 01:30

Kiribati 03:30

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: